BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 24,570 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate climbed to 22.43 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,159,950 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,051 deaths.

There are currently 2,524 people hospitalized due to the virus and 416 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 22.06 percent on Wednesday, along with 27,612 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,109,019, public health data shows.

A total of 2,223,943 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

