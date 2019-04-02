Mass. health officials warn about potential exposure to measles in several communities

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday that residents living in the greater Boston area may have been exposed to a person who was recently diagnosed with measles.

During the infectious period last week, the individual visited several locations in Braintree, Waltham, Framingham, Plymouth, and Hyannis.

“The measles virus is currently causing large national and international outbreaks of measles and a lack of vaccination, combined with domestic and international travel, has resulted in the spread of illness,” Massachusetts State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from this disease.”

Measles is considered very contagious. People not immune to the disease who visited any of the locations in question may be at risk for developing measles and are advised to contact their health care provider to confirm their immunization status.

Exposures to the infected individual may have occurred at the following locations:

Tuesday 3/26

1:40 pm – 4:40 pm- Plymouth, MA

KKatie’s Burger Bar

38 Main St Ext, Plymouth, MA 02360

Wednesday 3/27

8:40 am – 10:45 am – Waltham, MA

Starbucks

12 Market Pl Dr, Waltham, MA 02451

2:05 pm – 4:20 pm – Framingham, MA

Framingham Service Plaza on I-90 Westbound

Thursday 3/28

8:50 am – 11:10 am – Waltham, MA

Staples

800 Lexington St Waltham, Massachusetts 02451

9:10 am – 11:15 am – Waltham, MA

Dunkin’

Wal-Lex Shopping Center

876A Lexington St

11:55 am – 2:05 pm – Hyannis, MA

Whole Foods

990 Lyannough Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601

2:00 pm – 4:05 pm – Braintree, MA

Target

250 Granite St, Braintree, MA 02184

Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to two weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold (with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes) and a rash occurs on the skin two to four days after the initial symptoms develop.

Those who were exposed and begin to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency room.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)