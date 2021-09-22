TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts high school has shut down its varsity and junior varsity football team activities due to an increase in students testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School decided to shut down all football activities until Sept. 27 unless additional positive test results are reported, Superintendent-Director Dr. Alexandre Magalhaes said in a news release.

Magalhaes says the school has identified a rise in cases among its student-athletes in recent days.

“We appreciate the continued patience and cooperation from our entire school community, including students, their families and school staff,” Magalhaes said.

Students that have been identified as a close contact were contacted by the school nurse and provided close contact protocols.

