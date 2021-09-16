An influx of both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients is leading to increased wait times at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, hospital officials said Tuesday.

UMass Memorial has seen a surge of COVID-19 patients, including several that are critically ill, according to a statement reported by The Telegram & Gazette.

In less than one week, the hospital saw an increase in coronavirus-positive patients, from 35 cases to 54. There are more than 70 COVID-19-positive patients across the system, which includes several other hospitals.

In response, UMass Memorial has moved to an elevated alert status.

The hospital attributed the rise in volume to the spread of the delta variant; the loss of nearly 100 hospital beds in the region related to the ongoing strike at St. Vincent Hospital; and a nationwide labor shortage that has left the medical center with more than 400 vacant positions.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)