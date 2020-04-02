Mass. House of Reps. pass legislation to assist homeless, tenents and homeowners during coronavirus emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed two bills Thursday to assist the state’s homeless population and to protect residents from evictions during the coronavirus emergency.

One bill would free up existing homelessness funds that currently support services that can’t be provided due to the COVID-19 outbreak and redistribute them to address the immediate needs of the state’s most vulnerable, according to a release issued by Houe Speaker Robert DeLeo.

It would also prevent the shut off of essential services at the municipal level due to an inability to pay as a result of the public health emergency, among other things.

The second bill proposed will set a moritorium on most residential and commercial evictions and residential foreclosures during the state of emergency and for 30 days after it ends.

“During these unprecedented times, we need to do whatever we can to keep people healthy, safe and in their homes,” said Speaker DeLeo. “This legislation shields tenants and homeowners from economic insecurity during and immediately after the period of the state of emergency.”

The legislation would also prohibit landlords from charging late fees or from sending reports to credit rating agencies should a tenant notify the landlord within 30 days of late payment of the financial hardship the coronavirus has placed on them.

Emergency evictions may continue as planned fir situations involving allegations of criminal activity or substantial lease violations that may be detrimental to public health or safety.

Both bills will be sent to the Senate for voting.

