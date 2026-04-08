BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives voted Wednesday to pass legislation that limits social media access for children, and prohibits cell phones in schools across the state.

The bill prohibits social media use for children under 14 in Massachusetts, and requires platforms to obtain parental consent for users ages 14 and 15. It also requires social media companies to implement an age verification system to determine whether a current or prospective user of the platform meets the age requirement. Parents of a minor user will also be given access to data submitted by the user from the social media platform.

In addition to social media age requirements, the bill requires school districts to have a policy to prohibit students from using personal electronic devices during the school day and any school-sponsored activities. However, districts must also notify parents of the policy and ensure that parents still have the ability to contact their children during the school day and vice versa.

“This bill will protect children from harmful content and addictive algorithms, and ensure that our students are able to focus in the classroom without the distraction from cell phones,” House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a statement.

“A bell-to-bell prohibition on cell phones and similar devices has long been a priority of mine,” Assistant Majority Leader Alice Peisch also said in a statement. “I believe this measure, combined with age restrictions on social media, will support learning, personal growth, and meaningful human connection. A social media ban for children under 14 is not extreme, it is responsible. Technology will continue to play a powerful role in our society, but it must not come at the expense of our children’s ability to learn, to connect with others, and to develop into healthy adults.”

The bill will now go back to the state senate for further consideration.

If Governor Maura Healey decides to sign the bill, the Attorney General would be required to formally announce the law by September 1, 2026, and the policies would then go into effect on October 1, 2026.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)