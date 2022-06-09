BOSTON (WHDH) - While both the Massachusetts Senate and House would like to push forward a bill that would legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, the two parties differ on whether collegiate sports should be allowed to be wagered on.

The Senate’s bill would legalize professional sports betting in Massachusetts while prohibiting collegiate games, while the House’s legislation would open up sports betting to all sports, whether professional or collegiate.

The two legislative branches held a conference committee on Thursday to discuss the issue. While the meeting was brief, there is hope that both sides will be able to ratify a formal bill in the near future.

Unfettered sports betting is already commonplace in New England. Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire have already passed legislation opening up sports betting to both the professional and collegiate ranks.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)