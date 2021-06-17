BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday announced the dates for this year’s sales tax holiday.

Legislators have adopted a joint resolution establishing the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15 as the Bay State’s sales tax holiday, according to Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano.

“We invite all residents to go out and benefit from this opportunity as we incentivize investment in our businesses and continue the work of setting our economy on a path to post-pandemic recovery,” Spilka and Mariano said in a joint statement.

The sales tax holiday applies to individuals purchasing retail items for personal use only.

Retail items up to $2,500 are exempt from state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.

