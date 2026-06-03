BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and allies celebrated Pride Month in Boston by raising the State House pride flag Wednesday.

Speakers and singers celebrated contributions of LGBTQ+ community members throughout the state during the event, including Governor Maura Healy, who highlighted the need for support in the face of homophobia, and vowed that Massachusetts will stand strong against hate.

“In a time when too many are out there trying to take us backwards, where too many are engaged in acts of cruelty and inhumanity, and not who we are as a country, when it comes to life and liberty and freedom,” Healey said. “We’re going to stand our ground here in Massachusetts, like we always have for the better part of 250 years.”

Massachusetts was the first state to open marriage to same-sex couples in 2004.

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