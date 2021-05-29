BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to hold an informational hearing this week to review the state’s preparedness for hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management will hold the virtual hearing on Friday at 1 p.m. The hearing will be livestreamed on legislature’s website.

Hurricane season begins on June 1st, making the hearing timely. One of the goals it so have the state align with the recent action taken by the federal government to better prepare for natural disasters.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he’s doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impact of climate change.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Bill Driscoll, Jr. and Sen. Jo Comerford.

Online testimony will be accepted until Saturday, June 5 at 5:00 PM.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)