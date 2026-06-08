BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts leaders gathered at the State Highway Operations Center Monday ahead of the FIFA World Cup that is slated to host matches in Foxboro starting this week, to discuss security and the status of MBTA commuter rail ticket sales.

Seven World Cup matches will be played from this Saturday through July 9, and will bring fans from around the world to the Commonwealth. In addition, there will be 90 watch parties across the state, with $76 million in federal funding coming in to help try to plan for every possible scenario.

“These are major international events. We’re having them here to benefit our state, and our teams have been working to make this a successful operation,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “The bottom line today is that Massachusetts is match ready.”

“It’s been a big job to plan for this, but Massachusetts is used to this when we think about the marathon, Army-Navy game, championships – doubling down on that experience to showcase what we can do together,” said Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

Officials are urging residents to be aware of the match days, and avoid the area of the stadium in Foxboro. Those who are attending should pack light, use common sense, and make sure any phones are charged.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said they still believe taking the train is the best way to travel to the games. The $80 round-trip commuter rail tickets are still being sold, but Eng said he anticipates them selling out.

“Day one we broke records for sales, but as we expected we’ve had consistent sales throughout, from day one to now,” Eng said. “And over the last week, we’ve seen the increase in sales go up again. The last few days, I think, over the weekend, 1,400, 1,500, 1,600 tickets a day. We are now over 50-percent sold for the first five matches. Match number 1 – 80-percent sold.”

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