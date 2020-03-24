Mass. license suspension hearings being held by phone, drivers still need to go to RMV to apply for hearing

Massachusetts drivers trying to appeal suspensions will have to do so over the phone, but only after coming to the RMV in person to apply for a hearing, state officials said.

People with suspended licenses have to go to an RMV site and get a ticket on a first-come, first-serve basis to apply for a hearing, and bring all necessary documents to submit an application, RMV officials said. A hearings officer will then call the driver to conduct the hearing over the phone.

Hearings are being conducted at the Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Springfield, and Worcester RMVs. Hearings at the Pittsfield RMV occur weekly on Wednesdays and are scheduled to resume on March 25th.

No hearings will be conducted in Plymouth. Chemical test refusal hearings are only held at Boston/Haymarket.

