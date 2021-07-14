BOSTON (WHDH) - The Scout Trust of Boston has claimed a $10 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” instant game.

The trust, represented by trustee Matthew R. Hillery, selected the cash option for its prize and received payment of $6.5 million (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at West Main Gas located at 577 W. Main St. in Hyannis. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

