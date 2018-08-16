Mass. man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times at NH campground

HANCOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man is facing felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child multiple times at a campground in Hancock, New Hampshire, in 2009.

Dale Earl Cole, 65, of Ayer, was arrested last week as a fugitive from justice after the Ayer Police Department was notified of an active felony warrant for three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a victim under 13 years of age, according to the Hancock Police Department.

Cole was extradited back to New Hampshire on Tuesday and appeared by video for arraignment in 8th Circuit Court in Keene on Wednesday. He did not enter a plea and was ordered held on $10,000 bail, officials said.

Police believe there may be more victims from other incidents involving Cole at campgrounds in New Hampshire and possibly other states.

Cole is listed on the Sex Offender Registry Board in Massachusetts. He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hancock police at 525-4102.

