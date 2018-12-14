Mass. man charged with forgery, theft in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was charged with forgery and theft after police say he passed a forged check at a bank in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Alex Archambault, 34, Leominster, was charged Thursday with one count of forgery and one count of theft by deception, according to Nashua police.

Police were made aware on May 24 that a forged check was cashed at the Citizens Bank in Nashua.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Archambault, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Dec. 12, Archambault was arrested by the Boston Police Department during the course of a subject stop, according to police.

He was then transported back to Nashua after he had waived extradition.

Archambault is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 3.

An investigation is ongoing.

