GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man and his passenger are facing multiple charges following a pursuit on Interstate 95 late Friday night, officials said.

A trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra around 9:30 p.m. that was spotted going more than 100 mph on I-95 northbound in Greenland, according to New Hampshire State Police. When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit ensued.

The driver of the Hyundai exited the highway into Portsmouth, at which time the pursuit was discontinued in the interest of public safety. Shortly after, Troopers located the vehicle and again attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and the pursuit was reinitiated.

Troopers tried to safely conclude the pursuit by blocking the vehicle, resulting in minor damage to their cruisers. Ultimately, assisting Troopers deployed tire deflation devices, successfully concluding the pursuit.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Justin Jedrey, 18, and the passenger was identified as Nikol Muka, 18, both of Belmont.

Jedrey was arrested for felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, misdemeanor charges of disobeying a police officer and conduct after an accident, and violations of transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor, unlawful possession and intoxication, and reckless operation. Muka was charged with a violation of unlawful possession and intoxication.

Jedrey was held on preventive detention pending an arraignment in Portsmouth District Court scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026. Muka was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Nobody was hurt during the pursuit. Troopers were assisted by members of the Portsmouth Police Department.

Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at Patrick.R.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.

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