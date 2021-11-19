BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for using stolen identities to fraudulently purchase over $150,000 in MBTA passes.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman ordered 31-year-old Kokou Kuakumensah, of Worcester, to pay $157,143 in restitution in addition to the jail time after he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the Department of Justice.

Between January 2019 and March 2020, federal prosecutors say Kuakumensah used other individuals’ credit card accounts to fraudulently purchase MBTA commuter rail passes.

Kuakumensah purchased the passes using stolen credit card numbers at MBTA fare kiosks and then resold them for less than their face value in a variety of ways, including advertising them on Craigslist. He also sold the passes at various stations.

