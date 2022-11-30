BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sterling man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Fredi Rubio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Appletown Market on Main Street in Sterling.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)