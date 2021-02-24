Mass. nursing homes making ‘significant’ progress in fight against COVID-19 amid vaccine rollout

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nursing homes across the Bay State have made “significant strides” in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and preventing deaths from the virus since vaccines were made available to residents and staff, the Massachusetts Senior Care Association announced Wednesday.

More than 125,000 vaccine doses have been administered to nursing home residents and staff in Massachusetts since the rollout, and since May there has been a 94 percent reduction in daily infections and an 87 percent reduction in daily deaths, the association said in a news release. The rate of those recovering from COVID-19 since the second surge in October has also climbed to 80 percent.

As of Feb. 18, the seven-day rolling average of new cases among residents and staff in the state’s long-term care facilities is now 27, compared to May, when the rolling average was 426 cases, according to the association.

In addition to infection control, testing, and other management practices, the response to vaccination efforts from staff and residents thus far has been “overwhelmingly positive,” the association noted.

“Nursing home residents, their families and caregivers are very grateful Governor Baker prioritized long-term care residents and staff in the state’s vaccine rollout,” said Tara Gregorio, President of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association. “The data show the vaccines are making a substantial difference in our communities. We extend our continued and strong gratitude and appreciation to the frontline heroes who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.”

More access to surveillance testing and securing an adequate supply of personal protection equipment have also gone a long way in protecting vulnerable nursing home residents and their caregivers.

