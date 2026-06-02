MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A wedding photographer from Massachusetts said he was stabbed while working at a wedding reception in Maine, in an attack that led to a 26-year-old man being arrested.

Donald Halsing, 26, and his fiancée were hired to take photos at a wedding at Kingsley Pines Campground in Raymond, Maine on May 23. During the reception, Halsing said a wedding guest approached him, asked about his business and the cost of weddings, before he pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed him.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the venue on Coughlan Cove Road at approximately 7:03 p.m. When they arrived, they found Halsing had been stabbed in the chest in what appeared to be an “unprovoked attack.”

“I was sitting there and it was honestly very scary,” Halsing said. “I had this little thought in the back of my head of, ‘oh my God, I could die.’ It’s very scary to be in a situation like this. It’s not something that you prepare for as a wedding photographer.”

Halsing said the bride was a nurse, and several other wedding guests were first responders. They helped him before he was taken to Maine Medical Center to have surgery. Halsing has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Witnesses identified Andrew Manderson, 26, as the suspect. He was quickly located by deputies and arrested at the scene. He is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

The situation remains under investigation.

Halsing said he is unable to life anything heavy during his recovery, meaning he cannot work doing photography. He said he is also in the middle of planning a wedding of his own and now must pay medical bills.

A GoFundMe to support him can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)