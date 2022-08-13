All lanes on I-90 have reopened after a tractor trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Allston, spilling beverages across the roadway earlier in the day.

The tractor trailer had turned over on the highway Saturday morning by exit 131. The truck itself was cleared earlier in the afternoon, according to MassDOT, but several lanes remained closed for a time, including one lane on the westbound side as guardrail repairs took place.

All lanes open. Scene has cleared. https://t.co/HnSO3FLKUk — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 13, 2022

Two individuals were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the crash.

Boston Fire assisted with the scene’s cleanup, helping clear what appeared to be cases of beer and other beverages that spilled out on the pavement.

Fire companies clearing the scene of the earlier tractor trailer roll over East bound on the Mass pike, after a massive cleanup effort . pic.twitter.com/0TVzMYjbYL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 13, 2022

