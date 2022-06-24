BOSTON (WHDH) - Pro-life advocates are praising the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which codified the right to an abortion nationwide in the U.S., though they said there’s still work to do.

This is “a moment that life advocates have worked tirelessly for throughout the past half century,” said Massachusetts Citizens for Life President Myrna Maloney Flynn in a statement. “A grave and unjust abuse of judicial power has been corrected.”

She added that the group plans to continue their efforts to understand pregnant women’s needs “and extend love and support to every woman who faces crisis during pregnancy.”

“We think it’s about time, I’ve been praying for this for many many years now,” one activist said. She added that her mission is “saving babies’ lives.”

Other people who have issued statements in support of this decision include Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, Cardinal Seán O’Malley of the Archbishop of Boston and MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons.

