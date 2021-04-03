Mass. ramping up COVID-19 vaccine effort

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators and veterans’ family members got priority at vaccine sites Saturday as the push to vaccinate residents ramped up.

The federal government opened up vaccine eligibility to spouses of all military veterans, and many turned out to get shots in Revere.

“This is actually the first open vaccine clinic open to spouses of veterans without VA healthcare status and that’s majorly important to the veterans of our community to get this done,” said Mark Silvestri, director of veterans services in Revere.

And for the second Saturday in a row, educators and school staff got priority at mass vaccination sites as the state is set to require all schools to educate elementary students in classrooms Monday. Teacher Joyce Girouard said educators should have gotten priority earlier, instead of as they’re being ordered back to classrooms.

“The rooms are very small and sometimes ventilation isn’t good, so I think it would’ve been a good thing [to get priority],” Girouard said.

