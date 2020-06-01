Mass. reports 189 new coronavirus deaths, 3,840 cases after ‘retrospective review’ of data

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported thousands of newly probable cases of coronavirus and hundreds of new probable deaths linked to the disease, in addition to newly confirmed cases and fatalities, after a “retrospective review” of state data dating back to March 1.

“Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health wrote in a news release. “Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.”

The state reported a total of 3,840 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 3,514 of which were newly probable and 326 of which were newly confirmed.

A total of 189 new deaths were also reported, 141 of which were newly reported and 48 of which were newly confirmed.

There are now 100,805 total cases of coronavirus across the state and 7,035 deaths, including the data that was reported on June 1.

