Mass. restaurant recognized for having one of the best sandwiches in America

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A small restaurant on the North Shore is getting national attention after People Magazine anointed one of their roast beef sandwiches as best in the Bay State.

The news outlet teamed up with online restaurant guide The Infatuation to find the best sandwich in every state, including Washington D.C.

Nick’s Famous Roast Beef, of Beverly, was recognized for their Large Beef with Cheese and Sauce. It was crowned king of all sandwiches in Massachusetts.

Connecticut’s Firehouse Deli earned praise for the Grilled Abbers Panini. The Brown Butter Lobster Roll at Eventide Oyster Company in Maine landed on the list. The Big Papi sandwich at Nashua Garden in New Hampshire, the Juggs at Geoff’s Superlative Sandwiches in Rhode Island, and the Route 9 Roast Beef at Vermont Country Deli in Vermont all made the list.

To view the full list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)