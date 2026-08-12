BOSTON (WHDH) - Project Bread and the Make Hunger History Coalition hosted a non-partisan forum in East Boston Wednesday for United States Senate candidates in Massachusetts. The event focused on hunger and food access as a campaign issue, and gave voters a chance to hear where each of the candidates stand.

Participants included Democratic candidate Seth Moulton, Republican candidate John Deaton, and Joe Tache of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“The fact that kids would be hungry to begin with, the fact that veterans would be hungry to begin with, the fact that families would not be able to put enough food on the table to eat is just something that should fundamentally never happen in the wealthiest country on Earth,” Moulton said.

Candidates took questions on federal nutrition programs, food access, and their plans to help families struggling to put food on the table.

“Our federal government actually does have the resources and the capabilities to very quickly marshal resources to ensure that people do not fall through the cracks,” Tache said.

The panel also answered a series of questions in a rotating order, with no direct debate. While divided on some issues, each of them agreed that hunger and food insecurity is a problem that must be addressed.

“I believe the government needs to get out of many things in our life, but providing a safety net for the most vulnerable is not one of those areas where the government doesn’t have a role. It has a major role,” Deaton said.

Organizers said events such as this forum are critical to bringing awareness to the problems hunger causes throughout Massachusetts, and that they want to see candidates elected who can bring changes from the top down to protect those affected by hunger.

“The policies that shape how families across the Commonwealth access and afford food are decided by the lawmakers we elect, both on Beacon Hill and on Capitol Hill,” said Erin McAleer, President & CEO at Project Bread. “We need leaders who will fight for policies that expand food access, protect families from harmful cuts, and ensure that all families can put food on the table.”

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey was not able to attend the event.

The primary is on September 1.

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