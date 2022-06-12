FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Foxboro on Sunday morning, the Massachusetts State Police announced.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the 11.9 mile maker of Route-95 South at 4:45 a.m., according to a tweet from Mass State Police.

According to officials, the driver is a 24-year-old North Providence man. He was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The fatal wreck caused the left and middle lanes of the highway to be closed for several hours.

