Mass. State Police K9 tracks down suspect who allegedly shattered Walmart display case, stole $1K in jewelry

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 has been credited with tracking down a suspect who allegedly shattered a Walmart display case and ran off with more than $1,000 in jewelry, officials announced Tuesday.

Trooper Ken Hanchett and his K9 partner, Orry, responded to the Walmart on Charlton Road in Sturbridge on Friday around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the robbery, according to state police.

Orry reportedly acquired the suspect’s scent and began tracking along the woods behind the store and up to a fenced-in area containing propane tanks before continuing on through thick vegetation and wetlands.

The suspect was found a short while later hiding under a generator near Bay Path University.

“Trooper Hanchett issued commands to surrender or face apprehension by Orry, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident,” state police said in a news release.

The suspect is said to have had a felony warrant for illegally possessing a large capacity firearm and drug charges.

Sturbridge police are now leading an investigation into the alleged robbery.

