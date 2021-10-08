BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers are mourning the death of a beloved explosives detection K9 who responded to the scene of the Boston Marathon bombing and helped protect millions of travelers at Logan Airport over the years.

Maura, who served the department for 12 years, recently passed away at the age of 13, state police announced Friday.

Maura was a member of the State Police Bomb Squad assigned to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Maura served the citizens of our state and beyond with exemplary dedication, courage, and loyalty for 12 years. Her primary mission was helping protect the hundreds of millions of travelers who passed through Logan Airport during her long service there,” the department wrote in an Instagram post.

On the afternoon of April 15, 2013, Maura was dispatched to Boston to help secure the Marathon bombing scene.

“Maura’s exceptional dedication and work ethic were noted and admired by all who worked with her,” the department added. “She was a great dog, a loyal partner, and a beloved member of the Massachusetts State Police”

Maura had recently developed a serious medical problem.

