Mass. State Police mourning loss of beloved K9 who joined department as puppy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are mourning the loss of a beloved K9 who joined the department in 2007 as a 14-month-old puppy.

“It is with much sadness that we report the recent passing of Jäger, a retired member of the Massachusetts State Police K9 Section who, post-retirement, remained a beloved member of his own family and the wider MSP family,” the department said in a Facebook post.

After graduating from patrol school and narcotics detection school, Jäger patrolled eastern Massachusetts on the overnight shift until his retirement in April 2016.

Jäger was responsible for many narcotics seizures, but he was best known for his tracking ability, according to the police. During his career, he successfully sniffed out 188 suspects or missing persons, including lost children and missing Alzheimer’s patients.

Jäger quickly adapted to being a family pet and enjoyed retirement with his handler, Lt. Tim Blackwell, after retiring from the force.

“We offer our condolences to the Blackwell family. Like all law enforcement dogs, Jäger has earned well his free time over the Rainbow Bridge,” the department added.

