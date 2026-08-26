LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Representative Francisco Paulino, who represents Lawrence and Methuen, was arrested and charged for alleged pandemic benefit fraud, United States Attorney Leah Foley’s Office announced Wednesday.

Paulino, 46, of Methuen, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged in an 11-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Boston. He is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering. He appeared in federal court in South Boston Wednesday afternoon.

According to the indictment, Paulino fradulently obtained Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits in 2020-2021 in the name of an unknowing 77-year-old relative. Foley said Paulino illegally used more than $700,000 in relief funds; funneling the money to his personal business accounts related to his company Madison Tax, LLC.

“It is never a proud moment when we arrest a public official, but we will continue to do it until the message is received,” Foley said. “We will continue to hold fraudsters accountable until the stealing stops.”

House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano released a statement regarding Paulino’s arrest, saying, “The House is aware of this morning’s announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts regarding the arrest of Representative Francisco Paulino. The charges that have been brought against Representative Paulino are extremely concerning, and while every American is entitled to due process, the seriousness of the charges undermines public trust in elected officials. Given the timing of this announcement in the legislative session, the House will closely monitor the legal proceedings and, upon their conclusion, take appropriate action if necessary to ensure accountability.”

Paulino was released by the judge on conditions that he must suspend operations of his business Madison Tax, LLC, at least until his next court date, and to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on October 7, 2026.

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