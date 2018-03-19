Mass. state trooper accused of being drunk at work placed on leave

DEVENS, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police said a trooper has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly being drunk on the job.

Trooper Jonathan Brown – scheduled to work from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. out of the Devens barracks – was relieved from duty around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A state police spokesperson said this comes after he slurred his speech on the state police radio.

Officials added that troopers out of the Devens barracks are not given take-home vehicles, so Brown drove his own personal vehicle at the start of his shift.

State police are investigating whether he responded to any calls while on duty.

Brown has been placed on administrative leave, pending a duty status hearing this week.

