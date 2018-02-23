Mass. tipster warned authorities that Nikolas Cruz ‘could be school shooter in making’

(WHDH) — A tipster from Massachusetts warned the Broward County Sheriff’s Office months before the Parkland, Florida, tragedy that Nikolas Cruz was a threat to shoot up a school.

The tipster told the sheriff’s office in a phone call on Nov. 30, 2017, that Cruz was “collecting guns and knives,” according to law enforcement documents. The tipster also said that Cruz could “kill himself one day” and that he “could be a school shooter in the making.”

The documents also indicate that the tipster advised officials that Cruz was no longer living at his Parkland address, but instead living in Lake Worth, and storing weapons at a friend’s house.

A deputy within the Broward County Sheriff’s Office reportedly advised the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office of the tipster’s information. An internal affairs review was apparently initiated.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Authorities say he was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle.

The report was one of about two dozen that warned of Cruz’s erratic, violent and concerning behavior. It’s not clear how the tipster knew Cruz.

