Mass vaccination site planned for Lowell General Hospital

As the field hospital in Lowell closes up shop after a month in service, plans for another mass vaccination site are in the works.

On Monday, Feb. 8, Lowell General Hospital will move its COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Program to the Cross River Center in an effort to increase its efforts to vaccinate eligible, Phase 1 patients.

Hospital officials said they plan to start vaccinating about 400 people a day before increasing that number to 1,000 in the coming weeks.

The site is located 2 miles from the hospital’s main campus where vaccination clinics have been an ongoing occurrence.

For patients over 75-years-old, scheduling can be done through Circle Health affiliated primary care practices. It is not yet available to the general public.

The site will be the sixth in the state.

