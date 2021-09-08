FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman visiting Florida recalled the moment she was attacked by a dog while visiting the Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last Thursday.

Taite Beale told WPLG that she was walking back to her car with her boyfriend following an airboat ride when she saw a dog running toward them in the parking lot.

She says the dog took a hold of her arm as her dad and uncle began to punch the animal to get it to release its grip.

Beale’s boyfriend helped her into the car while the dog’s owner drove away with his pet, she recalled.

She was taken to a hospital and says that she needs additional surgery for her wound.

There is an ordinance in Broward County that prohibits dogs from being off their leashes or out of the direct control of their owners, the local news station reported.

Beale says she has filed a report with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)