Gloria Vanbuskirk was 27 years old when her life suddenly changed.

The mother of two young children was being treated for stomach pain at a hospital in Framingham when she had a seizure.

“I was leaving the hospital to go home to see our 1- and 3-year-old. I was maybe two or three rooms away, and I heard, ‘Help, help, somebody help,” her husband, Jason, recalled.

“I got to the room, and my wife was having a seizure. I had never seen one, and I thought, ‘What’s happening? Is this it?'”

Gloria was diagnosed with epilepsy and transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

She was put into a medically induced coma, where she remained for months.

Jason said he remembers doctors preparing him for the worst.

“There’s a 50 percent chance she won’t wake up. And if she does wake up, there’s a 50 percent chance she won’t remember who you are. The girl I fell in love with, the girl I married, the girl that I’m raising a family with might not know who I am?”

But he never lost his faith in his wife, and Gloria’s loved ones never left her side.

Two-and-a-half months later, Gloria was brought out of the coma, but her battle with epilepsy was just beginning.

For more than a decade, she tried various medications and procedures to try to control her seizures.

Her seizures started because of a very serious condition called NORSE, which causes the whole body to seize for hours and hours if not treated.

Ultimately, Gloria’s medical team recommended she undergo brain surgery to implant a responsive neuro-stimulation or RNS device.

The procedure was a success, and the results speak for themselves.

“I really do feel like the last two or three years have been my best,” she said. “The longest stretch I’ve ever gone not having a seizure was 40 days, and that was the beginning of this year, and how exciting that was.”

Gloria says her seizures are now less frequent and more manageable.

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