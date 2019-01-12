Massachusetts AG Healey pressing probe into Exxon Mobil

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has been methodically working on a case to find out what Exxon Mobil Corp. knew about the impact of burning fossil fuels — and when.

This week, Healey inched closer to that goal when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a bid by the company meant to block the investigation by the Massachusetts Democrat into whether the company misled investors and consumers about what it knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change.

Healey is seeking documents from the Irving, Texas-based oil and gas giant to find out whether it concealed key information.

Monday’s decision is the latest legal blow for Exxon Mobil. Last year the highest court in Massachusetts ruled the company must hand over documents sought by Healey.

