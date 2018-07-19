Massachusetts among 26 states affected by salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is among 26 states affected by a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

Ninety people have been infected since the outbreak, 40 of whom have been hospitalized, officials said.

Those who have fallen ill reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Of 61 people interviewed, 37 reported preparing or eating turkey products that were purchased raw, including ground turkey, turkey pieces, and whole turkey.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading is present in live turkeys and in many types of raw turkey products, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry, according to the CDC.

In addition to Massachusetts, the CDC says illnesses have been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreak.

The CDC advises consumers to follow these steps to help prevent Salmonella infection from raw turkey:

Wash your hands. Salmonella infections can spread from one person to another. Wash hands before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after using the restroom or changing diapers.

Cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs. Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles, and sausage, should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F. Use a food thermometer to check, and place it in the thickest part of the food.

Don’t spread germs from raw turkey around food preparation areas. Washing raw poultry before cooking is not recommended. Germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and foods. Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after they touch raw turkey. Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey and other raw meats if possible.

CDC does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets. Germs like Salmonella in raw pet food can make your pets sick. Your family also can get sick by handling the raw food or by taking care of your pet.

