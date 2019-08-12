Massachusetts, California vow suit over endangered species rollback

California and Massachusetts say they’ll go to court to fight the Trump administration’s overhaul of the Endangered Species Act.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that they planned to sue. It came hours after the administration announced broad changes to the way the government would enforce endangered species protections.

Both Democratic state prosecutors pointed to a United Nations report earlier this year warning that more than 1 million species globally are in danger of extinction.

Becerra told reporters that “this is not the time to go low, go slow or go backward.”

Several conservation groups also have promised court fights. The administration says the changes will reduce regulatory burdens while still protecting struggling species.

