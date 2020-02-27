Massachusetts college professor accused of sex trafficking, rape appears in court

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old former high school and college teacher charged with sex trafficking and rape in Massachusetts appeared in court on Thursday.

John B. Clayton IV is facing seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape, and two counts of intimidating a witness following a two-year human trafficking investigation, according to state police.

Through the investigation, state police say they identified multiple women who were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by Clayton from 2015 to 2019.

A search of his home turned up restraints that were allegedly used on his victims along with several marijuana plants, officials said.

He was indicted last month by a grand jury and was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court.

Clayton is a former teacher in the Worcester school district and professor at Quinsigamond Community College.

He pleaded not guilty and is expected to be back in court in April.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)