Whitinsville, Mass. (WHDH) — A farm in Whitinsville is paying tribute to Rob Gronkowski and his “astounding” career with the New England Patriots.

West End Creamery posted a picture of their corn maze on Facebook Sunday, which shows Gronkowski about to spike a football.

Above his head reads, “Thanks Gronk!” while “Go Pats!” is below him.

“What an a-maize-ing person you are on and off the field, Gronk, and it’s been so fun to watch you play! Together with Pats fans everywhere, we are sad to see you retire, and wish you all the best,” the farm wrote.

Gronkowski retired shortly after the Patriots defeated the Los Angles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February.

The corn maze will be open Fridays and weekends starting Sept. 21.

Facebook users have a chance to win four passes to visit the farm’s Fall Festival by tagging three friends in their corn maze post.

