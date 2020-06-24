Massachusetts health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 48 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,938 with 107,611 confirmed cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Abington 233 1297.26 1733 9648.70 13.44% Acton 157 661.55 1830 7711.04 8.58% Acushnet 88 841.83 997 9537.56 8.83% Adams 35 422.67 530 6400.43 6.60% Agawam 452 1580.18 2901 10141.82 15.58% Alford <5 * 21 4502.12 * Amesbury 178 1069.37 1606 9648.33 11.08% Amherst 94 232.11 1823 4501.47 5.16% Andover 305 846.87 3373 9365.52 9.04% Aquinnah <5 * 37 13955.43 * Arlington 304 663.63 3733 8149.07 8.14% Ashburnham 32 509.56 493 7850.44 6.49% Ashby 15 433.84 229 6623.33 6.55% Ashfield <5 * 79 4606.72 * Ashland 247 1267.12 1741 8931.51 14.19% Athol 63 526.53 1243 10388.53 5.07% Attleboro 654 1413.51 4385 9477.43 14.91% Auburn 213 1291.50 1738 10538.17 12.26% Avon 72 1643.58 502 11459.37 14.34% Ayer 136 1683.17 2075 25680.76 6.55% Barnstable 362 807.22 3910 8718.83 9.26% Barre 62 1115.56 451 8114.77 13.75% Becket 14 777.58 121 6720.55 11.57% Bedford 271 1819.23 4575 30712.15 5.92% Belchertown 102 640.59 1017 6387.09 10.03%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Bellingham 125 699.25 1279 7154.70 9.77% Belmont 230 842.30 2049 7503.80 11.22% Berkley 70 1032.42 635 9365.55 11.02% Berlin 20 626.32 256 8016.92 7.81% Bernardston 6 286.94 164 7843.16 3.66% Beverly 609 1479.35 4007 9733.61 15.20% Billerica 539 1236.72 4205 9648.24 12.82% Blackstone 47 519.66 712 7872.29 6.60% Blandford <5 * 56 4610.10 * Bolton 11 217.71 340 6729.23 3.24% Boston 13897 1999.66 82575 11881.83 16.83% Bourne 154 736.14 1821 8704.59 8.46% Boxborough 25 489.47 372 7283.28 6.72% Boxford 41 531.28 555 7191.72 7.39% Boylston 20 445.55 364 8108.95 5.49% Braintree 812 2063.02 4578 11631.18 17.74% Brewster 103 1039.11 855 8625.61 12.05% Bridgewater 359 1262.00 3845 13516.37 9.34% Brimfield 6 161.06 208 5583.27 2.88% Brockton 4197 4271.83 16772 17071.04 25.02% Brookfield 19 518.88 214 5844.26 8.88% Brookline 386 599.52 4453 6916.27 8.67% Buckland 8 430.00 24 1290.00 33.33% Burlington 265 958.63 2497 9032.87 10.61% Cambridge 986 874.22 17593 15598.58 5.60%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Canton 285 1235.66 2792 12105.10 10.21% Carlisle 15 314.55 321 6731.32 4.67% Carver 58 476.34 943 7744.58 6.15% Charlemont <5 * 83 6967.46 * Charlton 75 532.97 1277 9074.68 5.87% Chatham 18 307.37 556 9494.31 3.24% Chelmsford 333 925.47 4178 11611.49 7.97% Chelsea 2907 7718.12 8102 21510.92 35.88% Cheshire <5 * 208 6976.60 * Chester <5 * 80 5894.80 * Chesterfield <5 * 67 5474.60 * Chicopee 433 759.45 4827 8466.19 8.97% Chilmark <5 * 191 24683.82 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 84 4989.89 8.33% Clinton 245 1740.65 1683 11957.17 14.56% Cohasset 25 337.86 501 6770.70 4.99% Colrain <5 * 93 5791.15 * Concord 173 923.90 2581 13783.74 6.70% Conway <5 * 126 6499.18 * Cummington <5 * 63 7916.43 * Dalton 13 199.32 544 8340.82 2.39% Danvers 725 2538.89 4151 14536.44 17.47% Dartmouth 386 1048.36 4084 11091.97 9.45% Dedham 399 1470.98 2967 10938.32 13.45% Deerfield 10 187.53 343 6432.19 2.92%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Dennis 96 725.97 1197 9051.99 8.02% Dighton 67 853.96 687 8756.31 9.75% Douglas 46 489.38 595 6330.02 7.73% Dover 18 345.41 319 6121.44 5.64% Dracut 459 1420.82 4229 13090.73 10.85% Dudley 93 750.98 772 6233.92 12.05% Dunstable 10 300.12 232 6962.68 4.31% Duxbury 111 733.48 1570 10374.45 7.07% East Bridgewater 177 1199.48 1383 9372.21 12.80% East Brookfield 14 624.60 122 5442.91 11.48% East Longmeadow 271 1602.17 1661 9819.97 16.32% Eastham 10 215.22 350 7532.73 2.86% Easthampton 83 511.92 1272 7845.30 6.53% Easton 269 1135.10 2309 9743.33 11.65% Edgartown 7 170.66 625 15237.86 1.12% Egremont 5 456.27 68 6205.30 7.35% Erving 6 286.53 132 6303.62 4.55% Essex 24 645.04 260 6987.96 9.23% Everett 1747 3599.36 6774 13956.54 25.79% Fairhaven 240 1497.14 2268 14147.99 10.58% Fall River 1566 1750.75 12348 13804.80 12.68% Falmouth 201 643.17 3503 11209.08 5.74% Fitchburg 786 1864.65 5768 13683.59 13.63% Florida <5 * 36 4586.13 * Foxborough 112 618.35 1467 8099.23 7.63%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Framingham 1720 2309.77 8929 11990.66 19.26% Franklin 132 390.39 2261 6686.94 5.84% Freetown 97 1072.03 820 9062.49 11.83% Gardner 193 965.49 3519 17603.90 5.48% Georgetown 56 626.83 609 6816.77 9.20% Gill <5 * 79 4742.02 * Gloucester 257 897.82 2225 7772.94 11.55% Goshen <5 * 26 2266.17 * Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0% Grafton 94 471.31 1377 6904.22 6.83% Granby 28 455.91 350 5698.92 8.00% Granville 10 642.55 116 7453.55 8.62% Great Barrington 72 1059.49 1054 15509.71 6.83% Greenfield 201 1157.54 1832 10550.31 10.97% Groton 43 369.24 872 7487.91 4.93% Groveland 33 482.90 537 7858.16 6.15% Hadley 43 747.78 596 10364.60 7.21% Halifax 56 732.85 665 8702.60 8.42% Hamilton 36 481.67 525 7024.34 6.86% Hampden 96 1943.01 454 9188.83 21.15% Hancock <5 * 14 2154.16 * Hanover 74 516.59 1107 7727.84 6.68% Hanson 108 1008.71 932 8704.81 11.59% Hardwick 9 271.78 171 5163.85 5.26% Harvard 18 259.84 356 5139.07 5.06%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Harwich 123 979.06 1304 10379.62 9.43% Hatfield 17 523.54 237 7298.74 7.17% Haverhill 1217 1848.26 8413 12776.87 14.47% Hawley 0 0 5 1706.94 0% Heath 0 0 25 4143.52 0% Hingham 275 1156.06 2270 9542.75 12.11% Hinsdale <5 * 177 8322.87 * Holbrook 193 1708.71 1259 11146.48 15.33% Holden 119 630.93 1896 10052.54 6.28% Holland 8 312.46 111 4335.40 7.21% Holliston 56 406.25 1101 7987.26 5.09% Holyoke 905 2196.37 5329 12933.08 16.98% Hopedale 42 739.56 661 11639.33 6.35% Hopkinton 121 741.67 1397 8562.97 8.66% Hubbardston 6 128.74 314 6737.17 1.91% Hudson 191 911.85 1755 8378.49 10.88% Hull 50 506.25 806 8160.79 6.20% Huntington 14 633.09 153 6918.79 9.15% Ipswich 71 528.00 1220 9072.71 5.82% Kingston 136 1002.70 1327 9783.69 10.25% Lakeville 59 522.55 895 7926.89 6.59% Lancaster 100 1167.16 706 8240.15 14.16% Lanesborough 8 262.63 205 6729.85 3.90% Lawrence 3515 3986.35 14691 16661.01 23.93% Lee 19 323.14 545 9269.02 3.49%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Leicester 151 1340.57 1105 9810.12 13.67% Lenox 13 266.47 755 15475.65 1.72% Leominster 680 1675.20 5648 13914.05 12.04% Leverett <5 * 124 6139.02 * Lexington 321 942.87 2579 7575.24 12.45% Leyden 0 0 10 1594.79 0% Lincoln 38 439.16 658 7604.33 5.78% Littleton 98 1008.42 799 8221.69 12.27% Longmeadow 214 1379.78 1385 8929.87 15.45% Lowell 2854 2442.27 18501 15831.94 15.43% Ludlow 124 594.32 1835 8795.04 6.76% Lunenburg 62 595.76 977 9387.99 6.35% Lynn 3604 3571.74 14107 13980.72 25.55% Lynnfield 93 798.35 1125 9657.48 8.27% Malden 1222 1803.59 7793 11501.95 15.68% Manchester 20 404.34 290 5862.88 6.90% Mansfield 163 689.62 1988 8410.85 8.20% Marblehead 228 1186.41 1975 10277.05 11.54% Marion 13 280.14 585 12606.38 2.22% Marlborough 984 2265.24 5461 12571.64 18.02% Marshfield 168 649.66 2095 8101.46 8.02% Mashpee 63 409.68 1497 9734.77 4.21% Mattapoisett 35 605.39 511 8838.65 6.85% Maynard 70 670.84 967 9267.23 7.24% Medfield 36 315.78 848 7438.35 4.25%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Medford 1020 1677.23 7225 11880.41 14.12% Medway 118 902.14 987 7545.91 11.96% Melrose 242 836.73 2731 9442.58 8.86% Mendon 30 517.86 408 7042.83 7.35% Merrimac 36 563.38 544 8513.36 6.62% Methuen 1004 1874.85 6519 12173.45 15.40% Middleborough 264 980.62 2654 9858.17 9.95% Middlefield 0 0 12 2645.16 0% Middleton 163 1579.56 1022 9903.76 15.95% Milford 641 2187.47 3480 11875.82 18.42% Millbury 210 1537.66 1424 10426.82 14.75% Millis 48 607.93 636 8055.01 7.55% Millville 19 535.10 233 6561.98 8.15% Milton 300 1047.86 2381 8316.53 12.60% Monroe 0 0 6 6039.47 0% Monson 36 426.78 528 6259.44 6.82% Montague 28 327.54 713 8340.59 3.93% Monterey 0 0 53 5680.26 0% Montgomery <5 * 12 1355.17 * Mount Washington 0 0 2 1475.43 0% Nahant 40 1222.52 333 10177.51 12.01% Nantucket 13 114.64 970 8554.17 1.34% Natick 413 1149.70 3021 8409.76 13.67% Needham 329 1122.40 2664 9088.37 12.35% New Ashford 0 0 8 4407.64 0%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity New Bedford 2095 2104.36 13668 13729.08 15.33% New Braintree <5 * 54 5100.36 * New Marlborough 7 457.53 64 4183.12 10.94% New Salem <5 * 65 6587.60 * Newbury 13 195.53 483 7264.60 2.69% Newburyport 97 544.83 2008 11278.55 4.83% Newton 767 836.17 8536 9305.82 8.99% Norfolk 27 218.70 1764 14288.24 1.53% North Adams 46 352.30 855 6548.19 5.38% North Andover 340 1124.02 3535 11686.49 9.62% North Attleborough 252 834.02 2223 7357.27 11.34% North Brookfield 16 344.33 297 6391.71 5.39% North Reading 187 1130.95 1269 7674.74 14.74% Northampton 273 933.93 3120 10673.44 8.75% Northborough 223 1628.83 1516 11073.12 14.71% Northbridge 311 1729.29 1837 10214.46 16.93% Northfield <5 * 183 6144.54 * Norton 133 669.59 1613 8120.66 8.25% Norwell 121 1130.32 891 8323.29 13.58% Norwood 576 1912.84 3852 12792.14 14.95% Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 507 9808.58 0.99% Oakham 7 331.31 127 6010.95 5.51% Orange 40 490.03 719 8808.26 5.56% Orleans 16 283.29 462 8179.89 3.46% Otis <5 * 94 5059.62 *

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Oxford 80 580.44 1039 7538.46 7.70% Palmer 48 403.55 862 7247.10 5.57% Paxton 33 666.77 352 7112.16 9.38% Peabody 976 1750.18 6028 10809.51 16.19% Pelham <5 * 87 6977.70 * Pembroke 92 492.69 1385 7417.06 6.64% Pepperell 52 423.42 746 6074.46 6.97% Peru <5 * 52 6184.56 * Petersham 7 552.57 110 8683.29 6.36% Phillipston 15 875.04 133 7758.69 11.28% Pittsfield 174 392.97 4548 10271.50 3.83% Plainfield <5 * 38 6021.17 * Plainville 64 701.47 731 8012.10 8.76% Plymouth 598 963.96 6120 9865.23 9.77% Plympton 11 368.01 208 6958.66 5.29% Princeton 6 183.92 260 7969.71 2.31% Provincetown 22 838.46 604 23019.42 3.64% Quincy 1129 1116.27 9855 9743.89 11.46% Randolph 942 2752.86 4898 14313.68 19.23% Raynham 238 1593.35 1638 10966.02 14.53% Reading 296 1076.99 2488 9052.57 11.90% Rehoboth 62 491.44 806 6388.77 7.69% Revere 1748 2869.51 7812 12824.15 22.38% Richmond 5 376.53 81 6099.84 6.17% Rochester 34 603.09 465 8248.20 7.31%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Rockland 283 1569.05 1870 10367.90 15.13% Rockport 82 1251.11 525 8010.14 15.62% Rowe 0 0 20 5841.54 0% Rowley 58 939.49 580 9394.86 10.00% Royalston <5 * 77 6039.16 * Russell 11 582.93 100 5299.33 11.00% Rutland 53 588.30 664 7370.37 7.98% Salem 625 1388.32 4833 10735.58 12.93% Salisbury 52 588.20 733 8291.29 7.09% Sandisfield <5 * 136 14559.40 * Sandwich 94 446.87 1438 6836.31 6.54% Saugus 556 1956.00 3434 12080.74 16.19% Savoy <5 * 34 5377.32 * Scituate 186 1026.40 1485 8194.68 12.53% Seekonk 82 585.62 944 6741.74 8.69% Sharon 154 841.04 1501 8197.38 10.26% Sheffield 15 485.90 212 6867.45 7.08% Shelburne 8 432.60 284 15357.38 2.82% Sherborn 14 364.84 255 6645.24 5.49% Shirley 177 2099.87 2392 28377.95 7.40% Shrewsbury 317 804.59 3362 8533.23 9.43% Shutesbury <5 * 101 5751.28 * Somerset 201 1086.04 2428 13118.95 8.28% Somerville 951 1242.51 12217 15961.92 7.78% South Hadley 144 795.62 1178 6508.60 12.22%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Southampton 30 499.54 379 6310.82 7.92% Southborough 41 421.69 743 7641.92 5.52% Southbridge 163 967.75 1131 6714.86 14.41% Southwick 51 520.76 684 6984.33 7.46% Spencer 49 425.34 876 7604.02 5.59% Springfield 2754 1739.37 16043 10132.44 17.17% Sterling 120 1524.13 788 10008.45 15.23% Stockbridge 14 802.96 175 10037.01 8.00% Stoneham 374 1676.83 2826 12670.40 13.23% Stoughton 602 2176.62 3525 12745.16 17.08% Stow 27 374.49 472 6546.69 5.72% Sturbridge 42 402.22 482 4615.93 8.71% Sudbury 197 1100.32 1634 9126.51 12.06% Sunderland 9 236.75 221 5813.52 4.07% Sutton 50 556.51 619 6889.63 8.08% Swampscott 128 933.85 1653 12059.83 7.74% Swansea 133 832.84 1732 10845.68 7.68% Taunton 964 1683.00 6945 12124.91 13.88% Templeton 122 1366.03 890 9965.33 13.71% Tewksbury 582 1890.18 3944 12809.08 14.76% Tisbury 8 192.25 811 19488.88 0.99% Tolland <5 * 9 2132.16 * Topsfield 114 1950.74 634 10848.85 17.98% Townsend 35 382.56 672 7345.13 5.21% Truro 10 506.37 198 10026.19 5.05%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Tyngsborough 92 767.25 1154 9624.01 7.97% Tyringham <5 * 23 9160.44 * Upton 24 265.46 462 5110.05 5.19% Uxbridge 77 499.57 1022 6630.64 7.53% Wakefield 313 1159.05 3162 11709.02 9.90% Wales <5 * 94 4932.08 * Walpole 232 895.73 2708 10455.31 8.57% Waltham 1227 1840.70 6624 9937.07 18.52% Ware 31 305.76 703 6933.78 4.41% Wareham 211 880.97 2324 9703.22 9.08% Warren 22 405.76 269 4961.29 8.18% Warwick 0 0 48 6404.15 0% Washington <5 * 29 6349.19 * Watertown 388 1169.64 3325 10023.30 11.67% Wayland 106 798.07 1205 9072.42 8.80% Webster 248 1442.61 1976 11494.38 12.55% Wellesley 232 780.23 2127 7153.27 10.91% Wellfleet <5 * 251 9098.50 * Wendell 0 0 60 8214.37 0% Wenham 19 364.96 253 4859.70 7.51% West Boylston 43 547.76 759 9668.55 5.67% West Bridgewater 142 1959.29 807 11134.85 17.60% West Brookfield 19 512.19 439 11834.23 4.33% West Newbury 10 245.01 282 6909.22 3.55% West Springfield 362 1228.90 2686 9118.33 13.48%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity West Stockbridge 5 418.16 93 7777.87 5.38% West Tisbury 7 242.81 256 8879.74 2.73% Westborough 336 1783.23 1958 10391.58 17.16% Westfield 439 1055.84 3425 8237.45 12.82% Westford 139 600.71 1908 8245.70 7.29% Westhampton 6 352.71 77 4526.39 7.79% Westminster 32 436.43 642 8755.97 4.98% Weston 108 973.52 1167 10519.44 9.25% Westport 97 582.80 1482 8904.18 6.55% Westwood 126 854.85 1339 9084.51 9.41% Weymouth 715 1275.34 5841 10418.58 12.24% Whately 5 340.12 46 3129.14 10.87% Whitman 187 1212.73 1381 8956.02 13.54% Wilbraham 223 1533.44 1262 8678.05 17.67% Williamsburg 10 405.37 292 11836.92 3.42% Williamstown 82 1112.81 720 9771.00 11.39% Wilmington 327 1341.64 2234 9165.81 14.64% Winchendon 88 818.86 1067 9928.69 8.25% Winchester 118 528.59 2085 9339.83 5.66% Windsor 0 0 50 5853.47 0% Winthrop 253 1342.37 1906 10112.91 13.27% Woburn 621 1496.71 4445 10713.19 13.97% Worcester 5165 2691.95 27250 14202.43 18.95% Worthington 0 0 69 6507.37 0% Wrentham 191 1694.09 1453 12887.52 13.15%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Yarmouth 113 470.38 2037 8479.28 5.55% Unknown2 259 * 32193 * * State 102762 1475.03 790223 11342.72 13.00%

