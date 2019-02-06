Massachusetts’ highest court affirms Michelle Carter’s involuntary manslaughter conviction

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ highest court has affirmed the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a woman who, as a teenager, encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages.

The Supreme Judicial Court released their decision Wednesday to not overturn 22-year-old Michelle Carter’s conviction.

“The evidence against the defendant proved that, by her wanton or reckless conduct, she caused the victim’s death by suicide. Her conviction of involuntary manslaughter as a youthful offender is not legally or constitutionally infirm. The judgment is therefore affirmed,” the court wrote in their decision.

Carter’s attorney, Daniel Marx, told the court in October that Carter did not force Conrad Roy III to take his life, calling it a “tragic decision that he made.”

Assistant District Attorney Shosana Stern had argued that Carter knew she had “significant leverage” over Roy. Stern says as Roy became more depressed, Carter became more insistent that he go through with killing himself.

