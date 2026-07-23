BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a bill removing existing limits on abortion.

If the bill passes in the state senate it would leave the decision to doctors whether to terminate a pregnancy past the 24-week mark.

Currently, pregnant people in Massachusetts can not get an abortion after 24 weeks unless there is a significant risk of death.

Several healthcare systems sent a letter to the House Speaker in support of the legislation saying it would remove arbitrary restrictions.

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