Massachusetts inching closer to licensing “cannabis cafes”

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is inching closer to licensing so-called “cannabis cafes” where individuals could smoke the drug in a communal setting — while also allowing for the home delivery of marijuana.

A panel studying the issues made several recommendations on regulations Wednesday which must still be approved by the full Cannabis Control Commission.

When Massachusetts residents voted overwhelmingly in 2016 to approve the legalization of recreational marijuana, supporters wanted to make sure individuals who live in shared housing, apartment buildings or public housing could still use pot.

That led to the push for pot cafes — or “social use establishments” — where patrons could gather and legally use marijuana with friends.

The panel also recommended the state allow licenses for delivery-only marijuana businesses.

Critics say pot cafes pose a public safety risk.

