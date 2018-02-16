Massachusetts lawmakers, residents weigh in on Russia indictments

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation said Russians being indicted for interfering with the 2016 election shows that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be able to continue his investigation.

“These Russian conspirators must be prosecuted and Robert Mueller’s investigation must be protected,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) agreed, saying it is “more important than ever” that Mueller can continue.

Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) said the latest indictments are another step toward finding out what happened during the election and who was behind it.

“Certainly there’s evidence at least some people in the Trump administration or campaign worked with them and knew about it and that includes starting with Mr. Manafort right at the top,” said Capuano.

“I think it clearly tells us what our intelligence agency has been telling us and that the president has been wrong in calling this a witch hunt,” said Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.). “It’s clear behind what the Russians were doing was aimed at helping the Trump campaign go forward.”

“Russia attacked our democracy. Period. The message from this White House: Minorities and college students voting is dangerous, Russia meddling is okay,” tweeted Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). “Mueller’s work is far from done and we need to protect his investigation.”

7’s Kaitlin McCulley also spoke with Boston residents for their reaction on the indictments:

