BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to allow Massachusetts residents to designate their gender as “X” instead of male or female on driver’s licenses is up for a vote in the state Senate.

The bill calling for the nonbinary option easily cleared the Senate in the late stages of the legislative session a year ago but did not get a final vote in the House.

It was reintroduced at the start of the current session and is scheduled for debate on Thursday.

The so-called “Gender X” bill was advanced by the Legislature’s Transportation Committee last week and has the strong support of Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka. She says it would provide a more comfortable option for people who do not fit neatly into traditional gender categories.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)