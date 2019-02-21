WINHALL, Vt. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has died in a snowmobile crash in southern Vermont.

Winhall police say 48-year-old Steven Jenks of Shelburne, Massachusetts, was traveling with a group of snowmobilers Tuesday evening when he lost control of his snowmobile, went off the trail and hit a tree.

Police say other riders and first responders tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

The crash is being investigated.

