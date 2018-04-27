Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A Massachusetts motorcyclist seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic was killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire, officials said.

Authorities responding around 2 p.m. encountered a motorcyclist driving erratically on the southbound side of the highway. The motorcyclist then fled from troopers, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers stopped pursuing the individual due to “very high rates of speed” and safety concerns. The motorcyclist later crashed at the entrance of a rest area in Hooksett.

Wilson Morales, 25, of Lowell, died in the crash. An initial investigation indicated that Morales lost control while entering the rest area, went off the left side of the roadway, lost control, and struck a light pole, officials said.

The rest area was shut down for nearly three hours while crews worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

