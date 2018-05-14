Massachusetts man wanted in multiple child rapes arrested in Nevada

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough man suspected in multiple child rapes was arrested Sunday in Nevada, state police announced Monday.

Daniel Escalante, 42, is charged with five counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of assault with intent to rape a child and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Escalante was added to the state police “Most Wanted List” in March. He was nabbed by the US Marshals’ Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force following a lengthy investigation.

Escalante is being held in Nevada on a fugitive from justice charge. He was slated to appear in the Reno Justice Court Monday. Prosecutors in Massachusetts will work with Nevada authorities to arrange his rendition to answer to the child assault charges here, officials said.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section assisted with the investigation.

